Here is how John Abraham’s character Jim is connected to movie War

MUMBAI : Movie Pathaan which has a superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is the current talk of the town and for all right reasons. The movie which marks the comeback of superstar Shahrukh Khan after the long gap of 4 years also has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading role. This spy universe is directed by Bang Bang and War director Siddharth Anand.

As we know movie Pathaan is the fourth movie in YRF Spy Universe after the movies Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War. We can see many theories which are been made by the fan as to how the movie Pathaan is connected to War and Tiger franchise

Well we have come up with a speculative theory on how John Abraham's character Jim is connected to War and How this Spy universe will be taken ahead. As we all know the trailer of the movie Pathaan is getting some brilliant response from the fans and in the trailer there is a dialogue of Shahrukh Khan that is “ Ek Soldier Kabhi Yeh Nahi puchta Ki Desh Ne uske liye kya kiya hai, wo hamesha yeh puchta hai ki wo desh ke liye kya kar sakta hai”

Well this dialogue is grabbing the attention of the fans and it's getting viral all over, this dialogue is said by Pathaan to John Abraham which may indicate that John Abraham was once a soldier, who is now turned against the nation which means he is a traitor.

As we all know in the movie War Tiger Shroff’s father was considered as a traitor, so is this the indication that John Abraham is playing father of Tiger Shroff and both these movies are set in a different timelines.

Another proof that both the movies are in a different timeline and Pathaan is much before than War is that, as we can see from the look of Ashutosh Rana from the movie Wart, he is looking very old whereas in the trailer of Pathaan he is looking very young comparatively.

Well all these are only speculations but what you think about this speculations and what is your theory how this spy universe are connected to each other, do let us know in the comment section below

Movie Pathaan is all set to hit big screens on 25th January 2023.

