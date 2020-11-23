Here is proof that Kriti Sanon will always be a daddy’s girl!

MUMBAI: Heropanti actress Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff. The diva went on to show her magic with her acting skills in movies like Dilwale (2015), which ranks as her highest-grossing release, and the romantic comedies Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Luka Chuppi (2019).

The actress had an amazing 2019 with four movies in a row: Housefull 4, Lukka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, and Panipat.

She is loved not only for her acting skills but also for her cuteness and her stunning looks. Fans all over social media do not get tired of sharing posts to shower their love on her.

Well, this time, they have shared an adorable picture of the actress that proves that she is a daddy's girl.

ALSO READ – (Hrithik Roshan: I have become more forgiving with time)Have a look at the picture.

Well, the picture is really cute and shows the love and bond the actress shares with her father. They give us major father-daughter goals with this lovely picture.

Do share your views on this picture, in the comment section below

On the work front, the star will be next seen with Akshay Kumar in the movie Bachchan Pandey.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Tahir Raj Bhasin: Parts that are layered and have flaws attract me)