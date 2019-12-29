Here is Remo D’Souza’s most favourite scene from Muqabala song

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor is known for her charisma and bringing characters to life on celluloid. Her forthcoming movie "Street Dancer 3D" where she is acing her dance moves and looks is a treat to watch out for her fans. The actress has exhibited such phenomenal dance skills alongside Prabhudeva in the song Muqabala that people are going gaga over it.

Her long list of fans includes a name known to all - Remo D'Souza. The street dance director is filled with praises when it comes to her actor Shraddha, to an extent that at a recent reality show, Remo shared his most favorite part of the song and seeing Shraddha match up with Prabhu sir filled his heart with joy and pride.

Averring on the same, Remo shared "There is one sequence in the song, my favorite sequence in the song is when Shraddha matches step with Prabhudeva. You have to watch it"

Shraddha Kapoor gets into the skin of the character, rarely holds back and is always pushing herself to achieve more. No matter how mainstream her success is, she has left no room for stereotyping and donned a completely new avatar for every project.

On the work front., Shraddha will be seen in "Street Dancer 3D" co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger shroff. Both of these movies are slated to hit the screen early next year.