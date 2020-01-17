Here’s all the special training Disha Patani underwent for her next, Malang. Find Out!

MUMBAI: Disha Patani has been in the news ever since the trailer of Malang has launched where the actress flaunts her sexy body and is caught in a whole new boho-chic look. The actress is always going a notch up with the acting skills with every project. Malang came no easy and required the actress to undergo some special training in quite a few fields.



The trailer of Malang recently was released and received a positive response where Disha obviously showed off the sexy curves and more so, a whole new side of teh actress is out there- from her character to her looks, style and everything talks ‘oomph!’

Disha underwent special training and learned how to ride the ATV Bike and mastered the process in a day as a beginner as it is definitely a task to ride on bumpy roads and these bikes are really heavy in weight as well. The actress also trained for an underwater kissing scene and underwent training for the same. This was one of the most learning lists of Disha Patani and also, the actress passed all the training with utmost grace which is evident in all the recent units that have come out.

Disha proves that she puts her entire hard work and effort even into the smallest of things and doesn't step back at all. The actress is also open to experimenting with her content and also is grateful to the director's vision for such endeavours. It is super interesting how we will get to see the ‘hottest actress of Bollywood’ nail some flips and laps.

The actress on the work front has a superb line up with Mohit Suri's Malang hitting the theatres on 7th February 2020. Teaming up with Salman Khan again, Disha will be romancing Salman Khan on the big screen with Radhe and then, there is Ekta Kapoor's KTina.