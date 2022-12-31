Here’s all you need to know about Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh actress Tanisha Santoshi

Tanisha Santoshi will be making her Bollywood debut with Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. Her first look from the film has been unveiled, and here’s all you need to know about the newcomer.
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :Tanisha Santoshi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. TellyChakkar was the first one to reveal that the actress plays the role of Mahatma Gandhi’s follower. Sources had informed us that her character is said to be on the lines of Gandhi ji’s followers, Abha and Madhu and after the interval, the film is about her point of view on Mahatma Gandhi.

A few days ago, Tanisha shared the first look of her from the film, and captioned it as, “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a really long time. And it’s finally here!!! I’m extremely grateful to be a small part of a one of a kind film, made by a visionary film-maker. Feeling extremely emotional to be sharing the first look of my character. I need all your blessings and love.”

We are sure everyone is keen to know about who Tanisha is. Well, she is the daughter of filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi who has directed Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. He will be launching his daughter in Bollywood with the film.

In January this year, Tanisha had grabbed everyone’s attention because of a post on Instagram. The actress had shared a couple of pictures in which she was seen in an Indian outfit with a bindi on her forehead, and according to netizens she looked like Kiara Advani from Shershaah.


Soon, people started checking out her other pictures and called her Kiara’s doppelganger. This was actually the first time, when Tanisha grabbed everyone’s attention.

Well, Tanisha is Janhvi Kapoor’s childhood friend, and there are many pictures on social media in which Tanisha is seen with Janhvi and Khushi. Check out Tanisha’s pictures below…

So, are you excited to watch Tanisha on the big screens? Let us know in the comments below.

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is slated to release on 26th January 2023. It will be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan during the same weekend.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

