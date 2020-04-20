Here’s celebrating Mahesh Babu's film, Bharat Ane Nenu's two year anniversary and fans have done something really special!

MUMBAI: Superstar Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly a star who always delivers films which have a social message and there is no doubt about how much he is loved widely. Along with that, the film also always makes is to the highest grossers of the year. Taking that note, Bharat Ane Nenu marks its two year anniversary today!

The film revolves around Bharat, an NRI, who returns to India and learns about the deteriorating political condition. He then decides to contest elections to transform the system, unaware of what awaits him. Bharat’s one step ahead in the right direction leading to many positive changes.

To mark the occasion on the anniversary today, the fans also started trending #2YearsForBharatAneNenu :

100cr+ WW share

200cr+ WW gross

Highest grossing film for hero, director and producer till then.

First

@urstrulyMahesh

film to cross $3M mark and ALL TIME Top 4th in USA.

Overall NON BB Top 2 and 50 days in 25 centres.

Comeback blockbuster

#2YearsForBharatAneNenu

The film took charge in summer and became one of the highest grossing films of the year, 2018 and created a lasting impression on the audiences and invoked a sense of patriotism. This is a film for all the people who love their country. The fans have been on a high, celebrating its successful two years and can't contain their excitement

The film also has a raw part which evidently highlights how so much injustice is done and shows a real part of the government working. The audiences loved it a lot and the hulking fan base yet again proved their love for the superstar.

Bharat Ane Nenu starrs Mahesh Babu in lead roles. The film was directed by Koratala Siva and produced by DVV Danayya. The film hit the screens on 20th April 2018!