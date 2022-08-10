Here’s a glimpse of Katha’s wrap from ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

MUMBAI :Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures upcoming ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is one of the most anticipated films. While the makers recently updated the audience about the wrap-up of the Mumbai schedule of the film, now to raise the excitement further the team has shared a still of the wrap-up of Katha played by Kiara Advani in this upcoming musical love saga, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to their social media and shared a picture of Kiara Advani in which she can be seen in a ravishing avatar. They further jotted down the caption –

“Waiting to unfold this magic in theatres on 29th June 2023
#SatyaPremKiKatha”

Satya Prem Ki Katha will mark Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani coming together for the second time after their latest venture. Moreover, having seen Kiara in such a stunning avatar, we can definitely expect to have a sizzling dance number of the actress. This has indeed raised our excitement to receive more information about the film.

Satya Prem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be releasing in theatres on 29th June 2023.

