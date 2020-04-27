Here’s how Alia Bhatt reacted when mom Soni Razdan stopped her from posting THIS video on TikTok; check

MUMBAI: Due to coronavirus outbreak, everyone is locked-up in their homes. Celebrities are utilizing the time to indulge in various activities.

Also, every Bollywood celebrity has been trying their best to stay close to family and loved ones while at home during the extended lockdown. While in quarantine, Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan took to her social media account to share a family cooking class video as the whole Bhatt family enjoys some Sunday cooking session together. As Soni Razdan mentions about daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt wanting to put the video on TikTok after a few stirring here and there, the Sadak 2 actress has an epic reply to her mom’s post.

Soni Razdan took to her social media handle and shared an interesting video captioning it, “Cooking classes in progress ... umm just don’t imagine we did any actual cooking A few stirrings here and there. And they want to put it on tik tok . Have strictly forbidden it.” In the post, Razdan mentioned about the cooking classes in progress as filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt stands next to his wife helping her in the video. While Alia and sister Shaheen shoot the video, through the post, Soni Razdan mentioned how no cooking happened except a few stirring here and there.

Later, as Mahesh Bhatt gets busy stirring the food in the pot, Alia and Shaheen talk about wanting to share the video on TikTok, which mom Soni Razdan strictly forbids. Replying to the cooking classes video post, Alia Bhatt comments, “Omg!!!!” As Alia has an OMG reaction to her mom’s post and caption, the actress also shares some grimacing face emojis embarrassed AF about wanting to share the cooking video on TikTok. While Alia is embarrassed, sister Shaheen Bhatt wrote, “Ohhhhh,” with a coronary heart emoji.

Take a look at the video.

Check out the comments:

Credits: Spotboye.com