Here’s how Ananya Panday is ringing in the New Year

Many Bollywood celebs are on a vacation right now including Ananya Panday. The actress has been sharing her pictures and videos on Instagram and it will surely make you feel like packing a bag and going for a holiday.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/31/2022 - 15:58
MUMBAI :It’s the vacation season, and many Bollywood celebs have flown down to international destinations for holiday and ring in the New Year. While of course Maldives is B-Town celebs’ favourite destination, Ananya Panday decided to take a different route this time, and she has flown down to Phuket, Thailand.

The actress recently posted pictures and videos on Instagram from Phuket, Thailand, and captioned it as, “I’ll call this one happiness.” In the post, we can see that Ananya is accompanied by Navya Naveli Nanda. The actress is seen wearing a red outfit and according to her fans, she is looking gorgeous in it. Check out her posts below…

What do you have to say about Ananya’s outfit? Let us know in the comments below…

Meanwhile, after having a look at the pictures and videos of Ananya, you will also feel like packing bags and going for a vacation.

Also Read:  Ananya Panday gets trolled for her recent photoshoot; netizens say, “Isne to Ranveer Singh ko bhi fail kar dia”

Talking about the actress’ films, in 2022, Ananya was seen in Gehraiyaan and Liger. The former was released on OTT and Ananya received mixed response for her performance in it. Meanwhile, Liger, which marked Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut, became a disaster at the box office, and Ananya’s act in it had failed to impress the critics and audiences.

Currently, Ananya has two films lined up. She will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2. The former also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. The release date of the film is not yet out.

Meanwhile, Dream Girl 2 is one of the most awaited films of 2023. It’s a sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl which had made everyone laugh out loud in theatres. The movie is slated to release in mid-next year.

Also Read:  Audience Verdict! Ananya Panday reduces fifty percent of her fee owing to failed movie collections; netizens feel she could do more meaningful roles

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

