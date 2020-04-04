Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan replied in a 'Dilli Wala' style to CM Arvind Kejriwal; check

MUMBAI: Owing to the deadly coronavirus, the world is dealing with a crisis. Our government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of citizens. Celebrities too have come forward to support people. Shah Rukh Khan is one of the celebrities to donate for the cause.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle and shared an official statement on making his contribution to the COVID people. His statement mention that SRK's group of companies Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX announced several initiatives to support the efforts of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the government in its COVID-19 fight. This gesture also got his fans trending #SRKDonatesForCOVID on Twitter.

While sharing a tweet on the same, he tweeted, “In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family.” Quoting the same tweet, an overwhelmed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted saying, “Thank you Shah Rukh Ji for your kind words. Your generous contribution will touch many lives in this difficult hour. @iamsrk”

Since the Bollywood star hails from Delhi, his reply reflected the same as he chose to reply in full Delhi style. He tweeted, “सर आप तो दिल्लीवाले हो, thank you मत करो, हुक्म करो। अपने दिल्लीवाले भाइयों और बहनों के लिए हम लगे रहेंगे। ईश्वर ने चाहा तो जल्द ही इस crisis से हम जीत कर निकलेंगे। More strength, resilience and power to your teams on ground sir.”

Take a look.