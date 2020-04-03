News

Here’s how Shahid Kapoor reacted when a fan asked him to choose between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular and handsome film actors. Find out how the actor reacted when a fan asked him to choose between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular and handsome film actors. He is not just known for his acting chops but also dancing skills. 

The actor is still basking in the success of his last released film, Kabir Singh. Amidst all the success, the actor is currently enjoying his self-isolation with wife Mira Rajput and kids- Zain and Misha. He even shared a post on the Coronavirus outbreak which read, “Each one of us can make a difference. We are all in this together. Spread good vibes only. #thisshallpasstoo” Nevertheless, as the actor has plenty of time to kill and hence conducted ‘let’s Chat’ on his Twitter handle by saying, “Chalo let’s chat.” Fans came up with interesting questions. 

During the same, a fan asked who he likes between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as he simply asked, “Dhoni or Kohli?” Just like the question, Kabir Singh actor chooses to give a tedha answer by replying to him, “Mummy or papa?” 

Take a look below. 

What do you think about the actor’s reply? Hit the comment section. 

