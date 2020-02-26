News

Here’s how Siddhant Chaturvedi feels about his upcoming projects!

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2020 05:21 PM

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi made a stellar debut with Gully Boy. The actor has a very busy line up for the year ahead with multiple projects backed by big production houses.

Talking about how he feels about his future projects and how his time has come, Siddhant Chaturvedi shares,“I feel that now, when I walk on to sets of Bunty Aur Babli 2, and work with Saif (Ali Khan) sir and Rani (Mukerji) ma’am, or when I’m doing the readings for Shakun Batra’s film with Deepika. I always wanted to romance her!”

The actor left a strong impression with his performance as Mc Sher in Gully Boy and even won several accolades for the same. Siddhant is one of the most loved actors of his generation and often channels his inner Mc Sher and shares his own poetry and verses that are loved by fans all across. 

Siddhant is currently shooting for Bunty and Babli 2. ‘The Silent Find of the Year' after such a breakthrough performance has been signed up by three big production houses and we will see him in three different avatars back to back.

On the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty and Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra’s untitled movie where he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

