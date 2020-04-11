Here’s proof, Prabhas always makes a blazing entry in his movies and lights up the screens. Check it out!

MUMBAI: Prabhas is an actor who is aptly known as the heartthrob of the nation. His marvellous two-part epic film Bahubali has not only made him famous in the Indian film industry but has made him prominent in the whole world. What really sets Prabhas class apart are his goosebumps inducing entry scenes in each of his films- from Bahubali to Saaho!

In his recent blockbuster film Saaho, the superstar makes an epic entrance, on a dark rainy day, by drifting in an exquisite looking car and stepping out of the drifting car. The drifting car then crashes into a shop while the actor is opening his umbrella to protect himself from the rain. Prabhas really strikes the audience with awe in his entrance.

Prabhas's entrance in the worldwide hit Baahubali: The Beginning really created a massive stir among the audience. The actor's character is seen as a kid climbing a waterfall of a mountain and his mother shouting at him for doing so. Then, the scene skips to years later where a youngster is seen climbing the waterfall mountain and failing, the scene then goes to the top of the mountain where we see Prabhas who is already on top of the waterfall of the mountain. Everyone is in awe watching him and it truly gives goosebumps.

The actor's much awaited entry scene in his Baahubali 2 really shook the audience. The actor's mother in the movie whose character is named Shivgami is seen performing a ritual where she has to continuously keep walking with a bowl of fire on her head to reach a temple.

Unfortunately, a mad elephant is set loose which is about interrupt her walk and cause her harm. Prabhas's character Baahubali makes a legendary entrance at the brink of the moment by pulling a whole temple of a cart and crashing the humongous cart-like temple into the elephant to allow his mother Shivgami to pass from under the cart.

All three of the fiery entrances took our breath away! Not just for us but there have been instances that his fans can’t stop hooting and whistling each time Prabhas makes his entry, in the theatres. The actor has a Pan-India appeal and the popularity is proof that the superstar is roaring big in the hearts of the audience and at the box office.

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen next in his 20th film followed by his next worldwide release with Nag Ashwin. Hang on tight for some majestic Prabhas movies!