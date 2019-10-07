Here’s the release date of SALMAN Khan's Wanted 2

MUMBAI: Every year, Salman Khan has treated his fans with a good movie release on Eid. It was Wanted in 2009, Dabangg in 2010, Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015, Sultan the year after, and Bharat this year. The festival has become a customary date for the actor to plan the release of his films.



The ace superstar was suppose to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshaallah starring Alia Bhatt, but due to some differences between the actor and the makers, the movie was dropped. Soon after, Salman announced that he will release a film in 2020 but didn’t mention which one. Fans kept speculating that it could be Wanted, No Entry, or Kick.As per sources, the actor isn’t planning for a sequel but a remake of Korean film Veteran. Salman will play the lead in the movie, and his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri has already boought the rights of the movie, which will go on floors by later next year.Veteran follows the story of a detective who hunts down a young and successful man running a crime syndicate in the country. The actor has decided to title the movie Wanted 2.Incidentally, Salman's last film Bharat was also a Hindi remake of a South Korean movie Ode to My Father and featured Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.