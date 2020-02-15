Here’s Tracing Kartik Aaryan’s Journey At The Movies!

MUMBAI: From the Punchnama boy to Imtiaz Ali hero, Kartik Aaryan has come a long way!

Today is yet another Friday at the box office and yet another treat awaits for the audiences. While Bollywood thrives on festivals to release a film, today being Valentines Day, there’s just the current King of hearts enjoying the solo release and rightly so. In the past few years, Kartik Aaryan has proved his mettle and his star power to pull in audiences. Today he’s working some of the biggest names in the industry and continues to do a great job. Here’s looking at the actor’s journey at the movies, from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Love Aaj Kal, the actor surely has come a long way...

Pyaar Ka Punchnama series (2011 and 2015)

Kartik Aaryan made his debut with PKP. And guess what the actor instantly became everyone’s favourite with his monologue. The actor with his quirks explained what men go through in a relationship and soon he was hailed as the best actor among men. Kartik Aaryan showed spark in his first film.

In 2015 he continued the franchise and gave yet another memorable role. By this time, he had excelled in the bromance-genre. A genre which was unknown to many until few years ago.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)

SKTKS brought Kartik Aaryan to a pedestal. A film where he plays a loyal friend who wants his best friend to break up with his not-so-goody-two-shoes girl. Kartik’s brilliant performance made everyone sit back and notice him. Even Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was heard talking about the film and praise his act. The film entered the 100 crore club and the nation called him India’s first Bromantic Hero. This was just the beginning for the actor to achieve more laurels and success.

Luka Chuppi (2019)

Trust Kartik Aaryan how to make a film revolving around live-in relationships a family entertainer. The actor’s humour is never crass and this makes even the families pull in theatre halls. The actor’s chemistry with Kriti Sanon, his goofy act as a rookie reporter and his dilemma to get married to his girlfriend everything was on point. Luka Chuppi just proved that this actor can carry a film on his shoulders.

Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019)

Now we have to agree that very few actors can pull off a remake and bring success to the film. But trust Kartik Aaryan, his act and his dance steps to make the nation revisit their classic and make it a superhit! In his last year’s hit film, Kartik Aaryan played a husband who’s tempted to taste the forbidden fruit. As the small-town Chintu Tyagi he won hearts and even raked the moolah. Moreover his Dheeme Dheeme dance challenge just got everyone grooving to it.

Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Kartik Aaryan plays a pure romantic hero for the first time in this Imtiaz Ali film. And the actor gets a chance to play not one but two romantic heroes in one film itself. Aaryan plays the naive and vulnerable Raghu from the ‘90s and he plays this decade’s lover boy Veer. And both are different in different time zones. The actor does something new with both his roles. Critics are already praising his performance and calling it his career’s best. Well, we must say that just in few years the actor has made a place for himself on the top and he’s just getting better.