Here’s what makes Ananya Panday stand out among her contemporaries

MUMBAI; Ananya Panday is an actress who enjoys an enormous fandom owing it to her incredible performances in both her films. She has made a huge space for herself with just two films and has also developed a huge fandom which awaits her next appearance.

The actress will be seen in her recently announced film Fighter, which also marks her first PAN India release, alongside Vijay Deverakonda and her exploration in the south cinema. The film is a romantic action entertainer directed by Puri Jagan and jointly produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri Connects banner.

Ananya is perhaps one of the only actress among her contemporaries with an upcoming pan-India release which just goes to show that she has bright career ahead of her. Her previous movies are proof of how she will thrive in her future endeavors.

Looking back at Student of the year 2, where Ananya made her blazing debut playing the role of Shreya who was a teen diva. Ananya even received a Filmfare award for the best female debut. She left quite a ginormous mark in the Indian film industry just with her debut.

Ananya's next film was the romantic comedy Pati, Patni aur Woh where she played the character of Tapasya Singh or 'the mistress'. Her character in the film was much more matured and distinctive from her previous character and she proved her versatility and ability to adapt to varied roles.

The actress has already bagged roles in marvelous line of upcoming films, namely, Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter and Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.