Here’s what Sanya Malhotra has to say about the pandemic affecting daily wage workers

MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra is an actress who really puts her heart and soul into everything she does. Besides being a great actress she is also a virtuous person.

Looking at the current situation, the corona virus has caused the nation to go on lock-down till the time the situation is reigned under control which has affected daily wage workers, the actress recently expressed her concern for them.

Sanya commented on the situation and said, "Right now, people need to take all precautions and I am focusing on that. I am worried about those who survive on daily wages, they are really suffering. It's time to sit back and see what we have been ignoring because we were so busy working".

The actress urges people to take precaution to stop the spread of the virus. She expresses her concern about those daily wage workers who are most affected by the lock-down and suggests that we remedy this wrong and help them to prevent their suffering.

Sanya believes that this is the time that has brought to light the troubles that daily wage workers face in an uncontrollable situation that is not their fault.

Sanya Malhotra is truly a source of inspiration and allures everyone.

On the work front, the actress has a triumphant array of characters she is going to give us on-screen. Sanya’s upcoming projects include 'Shakuntala Devi' where Sanya will be playing Anupama Banerjee while sharing the screen with Vidya Balan, Guneet Monga’s Pagglait and Ludo.