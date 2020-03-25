Here’s what Shahid Kapoor revealed about his next film post sports drama Jersey; check

MUMBAI: The world is presently facing a crisis situation. The deadly Coronavirus has left everyone worried. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, people are staying indoors in order to avoid the spreading of the virus.

Now with the announcement of a 21-day lockdown, social media is the only way to commute with each other. Bollywood celebs have also adopted this alternative to interact with their fans during this period. Shahid Kapoor is the latest actor to do the same on social media. The actor has recently interacted with his fans through an AMA session in which he has tried to answer numerous questions related to his personal and professional life. In the midst of all this, the Kabir Singh actor has revealed something really exciting. On being asked by a fan whether his next film after Jersey is going to be an action venture, Shahid has replied in the affirmative.

Take a look at the post here: