Here’s what ‘Thappad’ actress Taapsee Pannu has to say on being compared to Sridevi

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu is all geared up for her upcoming film ‘Thappad’ which is directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film revolves around an incident that leads the wife to reevaluate the relationship.

The film has been screened at different states and has received an overwhelming response from all the corners.

Taapsee, who recently won the Best Actress Female Critics at the Filmfare Awards, was compared to late legendary actress Sridevi.

At a recent event, director Anubhav Sinha asked the actress if she would like to be compared to Sridevi.

On this, Taapsee said that she is very scared of that kind of responsibility of being Sridevi or Madhuri.

She further said that let her only be Taapsee and she doesn’t want to be measured by a man’s success. She requested to let her feel that she deserves her success without comparing her to the men.

Meanwhile, recently Taapsee also spoke about her bond with the ‘Mulk’ director. She admitted that her life’s biography would be incomplete without the mention of Anubhav.

Apart from Taapsee, ‘Thappad’ also stars Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Pavail Gulati, and Kumud Mishra. The movie is all set to hit the screens February 28.