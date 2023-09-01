Here’s what went wrong between Bipasha Basu and John Abraham, which led to their breakup

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is happily married to actor Karan singh Grover and recently the couple welcomed their first child; daughter Devi. But before she met Karan, fell in love and married him, there were other actors who Basu dated for a long time. While she was dating actor Dino Morea for many years too, her relationship with Pathaan actor John Abraham has been the most talked about.

John and Bipasha reportedly fell in love on the sets of Pooja Bhatt’s film Jism and started dating. They were together for 9 long years and fans were almost sure that this would culminate into marriage but sadly and shockingly the affair went kaput. No one knows exactly what went wrong but there were many rumors about what could have gone wrong.

There were rumors that Bipasha wanting to work with Salman Khan could have been an issue with John, since he is not on good terms with him, while some even speculated that John had commitment issues.

The duo have never really spoken much about the other and revealed why the relationship ended but in an interview with a news portal, Bipasha had said that the breakup was, “definitely not amicable!” While John on the other hand strangely said the breakup was “very amicable and there was nothing ugly about it.”

