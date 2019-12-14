Here’s when the teaser of Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India will be released

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj is one film that has been surrounded by a lot of hype since its announcement. Two of the most obvious reasons behind the hype would be the megastar cast and the sensitive subject of the film. Talking about the subject, the film is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.



In the film, Ajay plays the role of Indian Air Force (IAF) squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airbase in Gujarat during the ongoing Indo-Pak war. Karnik along with his team, convinced 300 women from a nearby village to help them rebuild the airstrip destroyed by bombings so that flight carrying Indian soldiers could land safely.



Sources close to the film have informed us that we’ll be getting a glimpse of the action soon as the teaser will be attached to Ajay’s next release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which hits the screens on 10 January next year.



The source also claims that Sonakshi Sinha, who plays the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, has impressed everyone on sets with her performance so much so that it’s touted as her best performance till date.



Along with Ajay and Sonakshi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Pranitha Subhash and Ammy Virk in leading roles. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride Of India is slated to release on Independence Day next year.