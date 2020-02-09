Here’s who trained Disha Patani for Malang!

MUMBAI: Actor Disha Patani will be seen taking part in elaborate stunts and somersaults in the film Malang! We saw a glimpse of it in the trailer of the film and we can’t wait for the film to release. We happened to speak to celebrity martial arts expert Rakesh Yadav, the man behind these moves, and here’s how He trained Disha for the film. “I have been training her for the last four years. It was not very difficult for me to train her because she is my client and her flexibility has always worked for her. For Malang, I trained her for some action sequences. She had some chase scenes, jumping-on-the car scenes and kicks for which she learned an art form known as Parkour. I also trained her in kickboxing and gymnastics,” he says.

The trainer adds that her dedication towards fitness and training has always worked for her. “She takes out time from her busy schedule for training as she wants to polish her action skills. In fact, we train her on her shoot locations as well. We trained continuously for Malang for 2 months. The training was nonstop, be it outdoor shoots or be it during the shoot. Normally, what other people do, is if their dance rehearsal is going on, they only concentrate on dance. But Disha is not like that, she still has to do stretching first before dancing,” she says.

He also trained Aditya Roy Kapur for two months for action sequences.