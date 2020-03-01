Here’s why Sahil Khattar is the perfect Syed Kirmani!

We have seen many actors play famous personalities in films throughout the years. However, it is safe to say that popular YouTuber Sahil Khattar’s portrayal of former wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani in Kabir Khan’s 83, has been the only one which has got appreciation even before the film has hit screens! Touted as being the biggest Bollywood debut a YouTuber has made so far, Sahil’s fans are eagerly waiting for this one to release. The audience has already shown their love as countless memes, comparing the two, have gone viral in the last few days! And Sahil couldn’t be happier!

“People have made memes calling us pudhina and dhaniya and The Rock and pebble! I am happy that the look went viral and people noticed us. We worked so hard on this look and I am happy that people have lapped it up,” says Sahil, who shares an uncanny resemblance with Syed, with the same hair style (or the lack of it!).

Looking at the response the look has generated, Sahil is confident that the audience will love him in the film too. “The response has been amazing. People are saying that I was born to play Syed Kirmani and that since the look matches a hundred per cent, the performance would match 200 per cent. I am hearing things like, ‘Sahil Khattar looks more like Syed Kirmani than Syed Kirmani himself’. Our poster was trending for 2 hours as well. The fact that so many people are bringing out so many similarities between me and Syed Kirmani is amazing. Everyone has been telling me that half the battle is won when the look in a biopic matches,” says the ecstatic actor.

Sahil works with two channels on YouTube; Khattarnaak and Being Indian and has a never-ending fan following. His live interviews with the audience on road are hilarious. We can easily give him the title of an allrounder, who is a born entertainer. He is also a television host and an actor. He has hosted shows such as Dance India Dance, India's RAW Star, India's Got Talent, WWE Sunday Dhamaal.



