Here’s why Shraddha Kapoor is working twice as hard as her co-stars, find out!

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor has her graph of hard work and success constantly going in an upward direction. The actress is gearing up for the release of her first release of 2020.

Having a super successful 2019 and a pre-prepped 2020, Shraddha has begun the year with a bang and has been quite caught up with work. The actress has been juggling between two projects as one is about to release soon while managing the shooting schedules for Baaghi 3.

Shraddha Kapoor has been keeping up with her co-stars Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff who have single releases unlike Shraddha who’s juggling between different projects.

Shraddha never fails to impress her audiences with any character she chooses. Her time management skills are definitely praiseworthy and also the energy Shraddha keeps up with all of her work is quite commendable.

On the work front., Shraddha will be seen in "Street Dancer 3D" co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger shroff. Both of these movies are slated to hit the screens in 2020