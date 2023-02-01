Here’s why storyline of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is very much like a Hindi film

MUMBAI : Avatar: The Way of Water has been ruling the box office in India since the time it has hit the big screens. The film has collected around Rs. 333 crore (all languages) which is excellent, and it looks like it won’t be stopping anytime soon, and we can expect that it will easily reach Rs. 400 crore club.

Well, everyone has been praising Avatar 2 as they feel that the VFX is excellent, and watching a movie on the big screen in 3D and other formats is like an amazing experience. But well, if we look at the basic storyline of the film, it’s quite like a Hindi film.

In Avatar 2, our hero Jake Sully knows that the villain wants to kill him. So, to save his family, he decides to shift to a different place in Pandora, and starts staying at an island. But, of course, the villain hunts him down and in the climax, the villain kidnaps the kids and tells Jake to come on a ship alone and meet him.

Well, in many Bollywood movies we have seen a similar storyline especially where the hero's family gets kidnapped and the villain tells him to come alone and meet him at a place. We wonder if this is one of the reasons why the Indian audience is enjoying Avatar 2.

Do you also think that Avatar 2 has an Indian touch to it? Let us know in the comments below…

The first instalment of Avatar was released in 2009, and the movie had received a great response. Avatar is a five-part series, and the third part will hit the big screens in 2024, and fourth and fifth are scheduled to release in 2026 and 2028 respectively.

