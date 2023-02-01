Here’s why storyline of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is very much like a Hindi film

Avatar: The Way of Water has been doing exceptionally well in India. The film has crossed Rs. 300 crore mark, and it is expected that it will soon cross Rs. 400 crore mark at the box office. But, do you know that Avatar 2’s storyline is quite similar to many Hindi films.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 14:57
movie_image: 
Here’s why storyline of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is very much like a Hindi film

MUMBAI : Avatar: The Way of Water has been ruling the box office in India since the time it has hit the big screens. The film has collected around Rs. 333 crore (all languages) which is excellent, and it looks like it won’t be stopping anytime soon, and we can expect that it will easily reach Rs. 400 crore club.

Well, everyone has been praising Avatar 2 as they feel that the VFX is excellent, and watching a movie on the big screen in 3D and other formats is like an amazing experience. But well, if we look at the basic storyline of the film, it’s quite like a Hindi film.

Also Read:  New onscreen jodis moviegoers are excited to watch in 2023 

In Avatar 2, our hero Jake Sully knows that the villain wants to kill him. So, to save his family, he decides to shift to a different place in Pandora, and starts staying at an island. But, of course, the villain hunts him down and in the climax, the villain kidnaps the kids and tells Jake to come on a ship alone and meet him.

Well, in many Bollywood movies we have seen a similar storyline especially where the hero's family gets kidnapped and the villain tells him to come alone and meet him at a place. We wonder if this is one of the reasons why the Indian audience is enjoying Avatar 2.

Do you also think that Avatar 2 has an Indian touch to it? Let us know in the comments below…

The first instalment of Avatar was released in 2009, and the movie had received a great response. Avatar is a five-part series, and the third part will hit the big screens in 2024, and fourth and fifth are scheduled to release in 2026 and 2028 respectively.

Also Read:  Ponniyin Selvan 2, Salaar, Pushpa 2, and more; South biggies to look forward to in 2023

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Avatar 2 Avatar: The Way of Water Sam Worthington Zoe Saldana Sigourney Weaver Stephen Lang Kate Winslet James Cameron Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 14:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu lashes out at Akshara, doesn’t want to lose Manjari
MUMBAI Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with...
"Imlie: Karan Vohra takes a break from Imlie; Check out what he is up to"
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top-most shows and the audience loves the track of the show. The people are loving the...
Here’s why storyline of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is very much like a Hindi film
MUMBAI : Avatar: The Way of Water has been ruling the box office in India since the time it has hit the big screens....
From Aishwarya Sakhuja to Reem Sameer Shaikh, check out the stunning embroidery on their outfits
MUMBAI :Embroidery is to Indian clothing what denim is to western wear. They are just so essential! An Indian outfit...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Bapuji is missing, Vanraj is enraged at Anuj
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Here’s why storyline of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is very much like a Hindi film
Here’s why storyline of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is very much like a Hindi film

Latest Video

Related Stories
Disha Patani gets trolled for this latest video, netizens speculate live in relationship of the actress
Disha Patani gets trolled for this latest video, netizens speculate live-in relationship of the actress
Check out the inside pictures of Nysa Devgan's new year celebration
Check out the inside pictures of Nysa Devgan's new year celebration
It's a remake again for David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan will this work after the failure of Coolie No 1
It's once again a remake for David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan; will this work after the failure of Coolie No 1?
BUZ
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Anjali aka Sana Saeed announces engagement to Boyfriend Csaba Wagner, shows off her stunning ring
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Salaar, Pushpa 2, and more; South biggies to look forward to in 2023
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Salaar, Pushpa 2, and more; South biggies to look forward to in 2023
New onscreen jodis moviegoers are excited to watch in 2023 
New onscreen jodis moviegoers are excited to watch in 2023 