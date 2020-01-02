Here to soothe you with the soulful voice of Arijit Singh, ‘Dariyaganj’ from Jai Mummy Di is out now!

MUMBAI: The makers of "Jai Mummy Di" released the new track from the album, titled "Dariyagang". The song is the first mellow and slow-romantic number which will surely soothe your heart out while oozing all the hearts out!

The song is crooned by Arijit Singh and Dhvani Bhanushali which is penned by Siddhant Kaushal and the music is given by Amartya Bobo Rahut. The videos features the leading pair Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall wherein the two of them seems to be in intense love but their love ride is going through a roadblock with their mummy's hijacking it.

Luv Films took to their social media handle and released the song captioning, "A soulful start to the New Year, #Dariyaganj from @jaimummydi is out now! Share it with your soulmates! @mesunnysingh @sonnalliseygall #SupriyaPathak @poonam_dhillon_ @navjotgulati @arijitsingh @dhvanibhanushali22 @boborahut @sidkaushal22 @tseries.official @tseriesfilms #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @bhushankumar".

The mom-com’s trailer has received great appreciation from across all the quarters owing to the interesting story line. The light-hearted family comedy will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to muddled chemistry between their own children. Written and directed by Navjot Gulati, the film has been produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on January 17, 2020.