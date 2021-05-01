Here is the list of awards won by the legendry LATE actor Rishi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor is a veteran actor in Bollywood and he hailed from the Kapoor family who was the second born of the superstar actor Raj Kapoor.

The actor was diagnosed with cancer over 2 years ago and last year his battle with the disease ended as he passed away on 30th April 2020.

The actor has left a legacy of work behind which will always be remembered and cherished by every generation

In the span of his 40 years of career, the actor has won many awards and here we bring you the list of awards he has won for his excellent work in cinema.

1 National Award

Rishi Kapoor had won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist in ‘Mera Naam Joker’ in the year 1970.

2 Filmfare Award

The actor won the film fare award for the best actor in 1974.

3. Lifetime achievement award

In 2008 he was awarded the lifetime achievement award at Filmfare awards.

4. Russia Honours

In 2009, Russian Government honored Rishi Kapoor for his contribution to cinema.

5. Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Awards

In 2010 he won the best actor in a supporting role for Love Aaj Kal at the Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Awards.



6. Zee Cine Awards & Filmfare award

In 2011 he won the best lifetime jodi award along with his wife Neetu Kapoor and plus won the best actor in critics for Filmfare award.

7. The Time of India Film Awards (TOIFA)

In 2013 he won the best villain award for the movie Agneepath at the TOIFA awards

8 Aurangzeb

Best Performance In A Negative Role for Aurangzeb

9. Screen Awards

In 2016 he was awarded the lifetime achievement award at Star Screen awards.

10. Screen Awards

Rishi Kapoor won the Best Supporting Actor for Kapoor & Sons at the star screen awards in the year 2017.

11. Filmfare awards and Zee Cine Awards

The actor won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Kapoor & Sons’, Zee Cine Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Male and Zee Cine Award for Best Actor in a Comic Role for ‘Kapoor & Sons’.

These awards speak about the volume of work that Mr. Rishi Kapoor has done and he has left a body of work behind that will always be cherished.

