Here is the runtime of Radhe; the shortest length film of Salman Khan ever!

MUMBAI: One of the most awaited movies of 2021 is Salman Khan starrer action-packed Radhe directed by Prabhu Deva . This movie is the talk of the town ever since it was announced and the fans are loving the trailer. The film it is said to be the extension of the 2009 Salman Khan movie Wanted.

Not only the trailer but also the first song of the movie Seeti Maar which is the remake of the famous Allu Arjun song with the same name from the movie DJ, is getting all the love from the fans. And now , there is another update of the movie Radhe for all the Salman Khan fans, and that is the duration of the movie. Radhe's film duration will be 1 hour and 57 minutes.

#Radhe Runtime is 1 Hour 57 Minutes. Shortest Length Film of #SalmanKhan ever. pic.twitter.com/sZVP9NqoJ8 — Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) April 29, 2021

Surely this is the shortest length of any Salman Khan movie! What are your views on Radhe and this run time of the movie? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Directed by Prabhu Deva , Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff along with Salman Khan and it is all set for multiple releases in theatres and on the OTT platform on the same day which is the 13th May. Talking about OTT the movie will premiere on Zee5 and Zeeplex.

