Here is an update on Prabhudheva's marriage to Dr Himani from his brother

MUMBAI: We have seen so many stories on Prabhdheva's marriage to a physiotherapist. Reports state Prabhudheva had tied the knot to a doctor in May and the couple had moved in together after their marriage at actor's Chennai house. While Prabhudheva is yet to make it official about his marriage, his brother Raju Sundaram has confirmed the news stating, "We are very happy about Prabhudheva's marriage." Speaking to the leading media portal, the Dabangg 3 director's brother spilled the beans as he confirmed the director's marriage.

The report states, Prabhudheva met and fell in love with Dr Himani while he was undergoing treatment for his back and legs at her clinic in Mumbai. After getting married in May 2020, they moved to Chennai. The wedding was attended by a very few selected members since it was during the lockdown. Himani's family also flew in from Mumbai to Chennai to bless the couple in August. Well, this his second marriage. For the unversed, Prabhu was previously married to Ramlatha and had three kids. Their eldest son died after battling cancer in 2008.

Earlier, he was in a relationship with Nayanthara. However, the duo parted ways after dating each other for a short time. Prabhudheva had divorced his first wife only to marry Nayanthara. He was madly in love with her and the former couple had decided to get married but their relationship turned bitter for the reasons well-known to them.

The Lady Superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara is now in a relationship with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

SOURCE – PINKVILLA

