Here is what Abhishek Bachchan has to say on Ego and sharing screen space with other actors

MUMBAI: One of the versatile actors we have in Bollywood is Abhishek Bachchan, the actor in the career of 20 years delivered some amazing performances and was loved for his movies, and the actor had tried his hand at a variety of things, not restricting himself to any one genre. And actor Abhishek Bachchan, pretty early on, also got comfortable with both, carrying a film on his shoulders, and sharing screen space with many others, respective examples being Guru (2007) and Dhoom franchise.

The latest release of the actor, Ludo, too was a story about multiple characters. At the outset, he expresses his apprehension over stories that do the rounds about any actor’s ‘ego’ coming in between when starring alongside another actor or an ensemble cast, over screen time. He says, “Sadly, we end up labelling this as an actor’s ego. I think that is where the fundamental problem is. I understand why the media would label it as such, it’s more sensational and grabs more eyeballs, and is the easiest way to explain a situation. It’s actually not that.”

He adds that as an actor, everyone is looking out for themselves, and want to do their best to be captured and seen. “It comes from that quest and desire to excel in whatever you are doing. When it comes to actors, sadly, since time immemorial, it’s labelled as an actor’s ego. No, we want to do our best, that’s it. When other actors are involved, it’s survival of the fittest, it’s a carnal, basic instinct in human beings. I don’t think it purely stems from insecurity. Yes, one has heard of such stories, it takes an actor of immense self assurance and security in what they are doing, to not even allow thoughts like that to come to your head,” explains the 44-year-old.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007), Bol Bachchan (2012) are more multi starrers Bachchan has been a part of. He goes on to say that ego has never been a problem for him. “I don’t allow that to come into my work. I have been around for 20 years, learnt a lot of things. Things like ego are only going to destroy your work, and not going to get you anywhere,” he quips.

In his latest movie Ludo, which has fetched him good reviews, the actor says he didn’t get much screen time everyone, since his track had only him and child actor Inayat together. Bachchan continues, “I am very comfortable and enjoy doing a multi- star cast or ensemble piece. I have done a lot of multi-starrers, and if not all, they have been with highly accomplished actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aaamir Khan or my father (Amitabh Bachchan). It’s just a pleasure to be around and learn from them. The silver lining is that when you are in the frame with these people, you live off reflected glory to some extent. They are so good, they make you look good!”

