Here is what Ali Fazal shared on losing his grandfather

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal lost his maternal grandfather and paid tribute to him with a heartfelt Instagram post. The actor said that his grandfather was a father figure to him and that he was devastated by the loss.

Sharing pictures with his grandfather, Ali wrote on Instagram, “He Fathered me. Took me in from when i can remember because my parents were living seperate lives. So while my father was out somewhere in the middleeast, its Nana who smothered me with love, took care of me. Along with Nani. Long story short. He passed away Raatko. Less than a year of his daughter-my mother leaving.”

Last year, in June, Ali’s mother died due to health complications. “I suppose this is The Will. . So many are suffering across the country so we can too. Rightfully so. But its fkin broken me today...again. And as i bid him farewell, i say goodbye to another version of me again. In the quantum observatory this is yet another of another heh,” he wrote.

Ali said that his grandfather did not want the funeral to be a ‘morbid’ affair. “He wanted me to crack a joke on his funeral he had said once. ‘Koi lateefa sunaa dena (tell a joke), i dont like morbid’. So today i left a small chit in the grave that said - ‘Say cheese’. Was an inside joke - quite literally now. But yea. Gustaakhi maaf (aplogies),” he wrote.

“I’ll post a few of his pics . Its for my own archiving. . Its only cuz some of us dont know how to deal with grief. Movie references dont come in handy,” he added.

Ali made his Bollywood debut with a special appearance in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots and went on to act in films such as Fukrey, Bobby Jasoos and Happy Bhaag Jayegi. He was last seen in the second season of the Amazon Prime series Mirzapur.

SOURCE – HINDUSTAN TIMES

