Here is what Deepika Padukone had replied on asking to choose between Ranveer and Ranbir in terms of Chemistry with her

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor where no the one of the hottest onscreen jodis of Bollywood the actress is now married to actor Ranveer Singh but her on-screen chemistry with actor Ranbir Kapoor can never be forgotten by the fans all over, no doubt that chemistry between the actress Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is no less than anyone, they are indeed one of the hottest jodis of Bollywood.

Today we have come across an amazing throwback video where the actress Deepika Padukone was seen giving hilarious reply on getting asked about whose chemistry she thinks is better with her actor Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh.

Have a look

In this throwback video shared by the fans we see the duo Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were present for the event of their movie Tamasha, where the actress was asked this question and on this she give an amazing reply, by saying that "Dono hi Palang Tod hai yaar".

No doubt that the actress Deepika Padukone is one of the wittiest minds of Bollywood, and so we look forward to her latest videos and interviews every time.

On the work front Deepika will be next seen in the movie 83, with her husband Ranveer Singh.

