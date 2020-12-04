Here is what Mika Singh commented about Kangana Ranaut after the Twitter war between the actress and Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: There has been the war of words on social media between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh, with regards to the farmer’s protest in Punjab. Kangana, who has been expressing her harsh views and commenting on the ongoing protests, got into a mega spat with Dosanjh. After the mega spat on Twitter between Ranaut and Dosanjh, singer Mika Singh made a post on social media and commented on the same. He revealed he used to have immense support for the actress but after today, he thinks he was wrong.

On Instagram, Mika Singh shared a picture of the old woman that Kangana Ranaut spoke against and shared her tweet along with it. Sharing the picture, the singer wrote, “I used to have immense respect for @kanganaranaut , I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any etiquette then apologise. Shame on you.. #farmers.” Mika Singh mentioned that he used to have immense respect for the Manikarnika actress and revealed that he also tweeted in her support when her office in Mumbai was demolished by the BMC. He continued that he now thinks he was wrong. The singer said that Kangana being a woman herself, she should have shown some respect to the old lady she spoke against. He then said that Kangana should apologise if she has any etiquette. Singh concluded by saying, “Shame on You,” to Kangana.

Meanwhile, it’s been a few days since Kangana Ranaut has been commenting on the Farmer’s protest in Punjab. Her tweets didn’t go down well with many celebrities from the Punjabi film industry, including Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana and others, apart from Diljit Dosanjh. The actress blocked Himanshi and the other celebs on Twitter.

