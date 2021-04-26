Here is what Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas said on bashing his brother on social media

MUMBAI: Recently we have seen Nawazuddin Siddiqui called out celebrities for posting vacation pictures, while the world is dealing with the second wave of Covid-19. While many applauded the actor for speaking out, his filmmaker-brother Shamas Siddiqui didn’t seem very pleased with the statement. He wrote on Twitter, “Why are you so angry bro @Nawazuddin_S everyone has the right to go anywhere. Everyone paid on their taxes and contributing to building the nation and what about you? Can you tell me what have you done for society? Please “FALTU MEIN AACHCHA BANNE KI KOSHISH KYON KARTE HO?”

Speaking to a leading media portal on this, Shamas quoted, “I felt what he said was wrong. Everyone is trying to contribute in their own way, and the Government to is trying to do whatever they can. So we shouldn't pass such harsh comments on anyone. He is also sitting in his own village, (Budhana) right? Others might not have a similar place to go, so they would travel to wherever they please and feel safe,” he reasons. Why didn’t he call Nawaz directly, rather than tweeting about it?

He further added, “I thought I should say it publicly. Of course, we are brothers, but the public should also know that if something is wrong then it is wrong,”. He informs that most celebs are not posting their vacation pictures on their own, and the snaps on the internet are airport sightings.

On asking did Nawazuddin Siddiqui call him after he tweeted, he said, they didn’t speak on the phone, but messaged each other. He said that everyone has freedom of speech.

