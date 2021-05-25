Here is what Raima Sen had said on her topless pictures going viral: She says 'I am not a shy person, I have done bolder shoots than this'...

MUMBAI: Bengali actress Raima Sen is making headlines for the last few days because of her recent hot photoshoot. Her pictures are going viral and are termed 'BOLD' by many social media users.

But Raima thinks otherwise; she says they are not that bold. She said she wasn’t shy and was completely comfortable posing for them....

Raima reveals that they shot the pictures in question on her building’s terrace. In a media interaction Raima talked openly about her bold photoshoot and shared that she was very comfortable shooting those pictures.

She said, 'I was indeed very comfortable shooting those pictures Come on, they were not that (emphasises) bold. Plus, I am not a shy person.' The actress further revealed that they shot the pictures on her building's terrace. 'The lockdown began on May 16, we shot them on the 15th.' The actress currently in Kolkata added that no big deal should be made of these pictures. 'I have done bolder shoots than this,' she said.

In the picture, Sen is seen flaunting her sexy back and has been clicked by photographer Tathagata Ghosh. Social media users are so much impressed by her photos.

One user wrote, ''Absolute slayer looking stunning sexy and ravishingly beautiful gorgeous smouldering hawtt." The second Instagram user wrote, "Like a mermaid in the bay of bengal.".

Raima is recently seen in a supernatural series 'The Last Hour' recently released on Amazon Prime Video. She has also starred in several films both in Hindi and Bengali, and has lately been part of OTT projects too in both industries.

Talking about her work, Sen said, “I was the first one in Bengal I think to start the web show culture with Hello. The show became popular and we managed to complete season three last year. Then I got more confident because the viewership increased, the show became a hit. So I started picking up more shows for other OTT platforms."

