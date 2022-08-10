Here is what Shahrukh Khan replied to a user who questioned him ‘how will he face Salman Khan at the box office in terms of collection’ during Ask SRK session

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 17:07
MUMBAI : Superstar Shahrukh Khan is currently winning the hearts of his fans with his movie Pathaan. The action thriller which is directed by Siddharth Anand also has John Abraham and Deepika Padukone along with King Khan.

Shahrukh Khan never misses the opportunity to interact with his fans and audience on a social media handle on Twitter through his Ask SRK session. And once again the actor was live with the fans and we have come across some more amazing and witty answers from the superstar.

ALSO READ –  Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked video from Animal hints at him playing a stylish gangster, fans say, “RK mania on the way!”

As we can see these amazing answers coming from superstar, one user wrote that Pathaan is setting the box office on Fire but it won't break the record set by Salman Khan, to this superstar Shahrukh Khan replied that Salman Khan is G O A T-greatest of all time and in many Other comments we can see super star Shahrukh Khan has addressed himself as a fan of Tiger Salman Khan. 

We have also seen Shah Rukh Khan giving some blessings and caring messages for all the fan clubs and to the people who are showing all their love towards the superstar

Shah Rukh Khan has won the hearts of millions not only with his movie Pathaan but also through his answer on social media.

What are your views on these comments coming from the super star Shah Rukh Khan and how did you like the movie Pathaan? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

ALSO READ –  'Pathaan' makes history, collects Rs 219.6 cr worldwide in two days

Shah Rukh Khan AskSRK Pathaan PATHAAN REIVEW Slaman Khan Deepika Padukone John Abraham Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
