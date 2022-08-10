Here is what Shahrukh Khan replied to a user who questioned ‘how will he face Salman Khan at box office in terms of collection’ during Ask SRK session

During a Ask SRK session Shahrukh Khan has won the hearts of the fans once again with his witty answers and the check out some of these answers
MUMBAI : Superstar Shahrukh Khan is currently winning the hearts of the fans with his movie Pathaan, the action thriller which is directed by Siddharth Anand also has John Abraham and Deepika Padukone along with the King Khan.

Shahrukh Khan never misses the opportunity to interact with his fans and audience on a social media handle on Twitter through his Ask SRK session and once again the actor was live with the fans and we have come across some of more amazing and witty answers coming from this side of the superstar.

As we can see these amazing answers coming from superstar, one  user wrote him that Pathaan is setting box office on Fire but it won't break the record set Salman Khan, to this superstar Shahrukh Khan replied that Salman Khan is G O A T, greatest all time and in many Other comments we can see super star Shahrukh Khan has addressed him as a fan of Tiger Salman Khan.

We have also seen Shah Rukh Khan giving some blessings and careful messages for all the fan clubs and to the people who are showing all the love towards the superstar

Shah Rukh Khan has won the hearts of millions not only with his movie Pathaan but also through his answer on social media.

What are your views on these comments coming from the super star Shah Rukh Khan and how did you like the movie Pathaan, do let us know in the common section below.

