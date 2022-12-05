Here is what Sharmila Tagore has to say about sharing SCREEN SPACE with daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Saif Ali Khan’s mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is extremely fond of her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. Both share a great rapport with each other, which proves their multiple appearances and happy photos on social media
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 13:57
movie_image: 
Sharmila-kareena

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan’s mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is extremely fond of her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. Both share a great rapport with each other, which proves their multiple appearances and happy photos on social media.

(Also Read: It is tough for us to understand that behind the actor, there is a person as normal as you and me: Kunal Kemmu on meeting Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan for the first time

The senior actress has often expressed her fondness for Bebo and she did it same in a recent interview. While speaking with a leading daily, Sharmila showered heaps of praises on Kareena and stated that her presence calms her.

She mentioned, “I am so fond of her. What is so wonderful about her is that she is so calm. I have seen her interact with her staff, her hairdresser and designer. I would sometimes snap at my hairdresser if we were being summoned and I would say zara jaldi karo, but not Kareena.”.

Sharmila further praised Kareena for her composure and attitude and said she loves the fact that Bebo is very patient.”, Sharmila was quoted saying.

Now, after 12 years, Sharmila Tagore will return to the screens with Gulmohar, an Amol Palekar film starring Manoj Bajpayee, Suraj Sharma of Life of Pi fame and Simran Rishi Bagga. The film will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. While fans are eager to see her on screen again, many are waiting for a collaboration between her and her daughter-in-law, actor Kareena Kapoor.  When asked about this, Sharmila said that it’s best if it happens organically, rather than being forced.

Speaking to Times Of India, Sharmila said that the audience is ‘rather wild’, and would like to see a well-made film at the end of the day. She mentioned that Kareena was working on a ‘lovely film’ (Laal Singh Chaddha). “I’m very happy about that because this is the first shoot happening after the lockdown and Saif has just finished another film. So, we are all a family of working actors, and we all enjoy our work,” she said.

Keep reading this space for more information.

(Also Read: MUST READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals how she used to feel ‘SMALL’ and ‘INTIMIDATED’ in front of her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan!

CREDIT: Indian Express

Saif Ali Khan Sharmila Tagore daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan rapport social media bebo praises hairdresser designer composure attitude Gulmohar Amol Palekar Manoj Bajpayee Suraj Sharma Life of Pi fame Simran Rishi Bagga Disney Plus Hotstar rather wild’ Laal Singh Chaddha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 13:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
TC Trivia! What happened to Prafulla and Anita in StarPlus' Pandya Store? Has their track ended?
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Wow! Meet Karan Deol's younger brother Rajveer Deol who will be debuting in Bollywood soon
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol has indeed made his solid presence, Karan Deol who is just 2 movie old has won the...
WOW! Erica Fernandes sets perfect cues to go for a date, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Has Vedika made an exit from Ram's life forever in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing the investigation track which is keeping the viewers...
Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Rishabh lands into a huge trouble, will Preeta be able to save him?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Awesome! Pandya Store's Simran, aka Rishita reveals her next Holiday Destination
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Daily soap 'Pandya Store' has made a place...
Recent Stories
Wow! Meet Karan Deol's younger brother Rajveer Deol who will be debuting in Bollywood soon
Wow! Meet Karan Deol's younger brother Rajveer Deol who will be debuting in Bollywood soon
Latest Video