Here is what Sharmila Tagore has to say about sharing SCREEN SPACE with daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan!

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan’s mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is extremely fond of her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. Both share a great rapport with each other, which proves their multiple appearances and happy photos on social media.

The senior actress has often expressed her fondness for Bebo and she did it same in a recent interview. While speaking with a leading daily, Sharmila showered heaps of praises on Kareena and stated that her presence calms her.

She mentioned, “I am so fond of her. What is so wonderful about her is that she is so calm. I have seen her interact with her staff, her hairdresser and designer. I would sometimes snap at my hairdresser if we were being summoned and I would say zara jaldi karo, but not Kareena.”.

Sharmila further praised Kareena for her composure and attitude and said she loves the fact that Bebo is very patient.”, Sharmila was quoted saying.

Now, after 12 years, Sharmila Tagore will return to the screens with Gulmohar, an Amol Palekar film starring Manoj Bajpayee, Suraj Sharma of Life of Pi fame and Simran Rishi Bagga. The film will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. While fans are eager to see her on screen again, many are waiting for a collaboration between her and her daughter-in-law, actor Kareena Kapoor. When asked about this, Sharmila said that it’s best if it happens organically, rather than being forced.

Speaking to Times Of India, Sharmila said that the audience is ‘rather wild’, and would like to see a well-made film at the end of the day. She mentioned that Kareena was working on a ‘lovely film’ (Laal Singh Chaddha). “I’m very happy about that because this is the first shoot happening after the lockdown and Saif has just finished another film. So, we are all a family of working actors, and we all enjoy our work,” she said.

