Here is what Tara Sutaria has to say on her work so far

MUMBAI: SOTY2 actress, Tara Sutaria might be only more than a year old in the movies, but had prior experience in showbiz to know how to navigate it. Ask her what’s been the best piece of advice that really came in handy, and she quips it was from her mother.

“It wasn’t from anyone in the business. She told me before my first film, Student Of The Year 2 ‘it’s wonderful that you are getting into this, remember beauty is as beauty does. Just do what you are doing, and this is great. One day, this will fade, what you do, your actions will speak louder than anything else’. She told me to conduct myself with grace and be a good person,” gushes the actor.

Marjaavaan came next after SOTY 2, and lined up next is the Hindi remake of RX100, sequel to Ek Villain, and now Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. Is Sutaria happy with how her career is shaping up?

The actress quoted, “Yes, I am satisfied with what I have done so far.I have only just begun. I am very excited for the near future because I have a couple of releases lined up. The first two are very different to the two I have done so far. It’s an exciting time to do different work, exploring so much about myself as an actor, performer and person. I can’t wait for people to see my next films.”

Life before films happened must have been slightly different for Sutaria. Ask her what’s the biggest change she finds now compared to the earlier times, and she confesses that life before SOTY 2 was a “bit more private”. She explains that it comes as a by-product of the profession, “Of course, it comes with the territory, a certain part of your life becomes more public when you are in the films. That’s something I was prepared for. But you can never be too prepared for it until you are in the position. It was very overwhelming. My debut got an amazing response, and all the attention that came after was definitely new. Life was different, it’s changed a lot since then. I really enjoy it. Everything in my life is luckily balanced because of my friends and family. The transition has not been hard.”

