Here is what you need to know about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in the movie Dunki

As we all know, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie titled ‘Dunki’. Here are the details about her character in the movie.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 17:51
movie_image: 
Here is what you need to know about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in the movie Dunki

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been winning the hearts of the fans in her recent stint in the game show Bigg Boss 16. Ever since the actress went inside the house, she has been the talk of the town for her beautiful game. As we have seen that some projects are being offered to the contestants inside the house from television and Bollywood industries. We had earlier informed that actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary would be seen in an upcoming movie titled ‘Dunki’, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role.

This news about actress Priyanka being a part of the movie ‘Dunki’ has been grabbing the attention of the fans. They are all very excited about this news and are looking forward to each and every detail of her character. Having said that, there are some reports going around regarding her character in the movie.

ALSO READ –  Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani gets postponed; is South biggie Ponniyin Selvan 2 the reason?

Reports say that Dunki is a two heroine movie, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be playing one of the leading actresses of the movie. Priyanka will be seen playing a character opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and her character will be seen in the first half of the movie.

Indeed, this news has brought a wave of happiness amongst all Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fans. No doubt, it is always a treat to watch the actress in her projects, and we look forward to seeing what she has to offer with this upcoming movie . It is always a treat to watch the actress defining her craft on screen.

How excited are you to see the actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the movie Dunki? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ-  Exclusive! Wanted and Tarzan actor Harry Josh roped in for Khichdi 2

PRIYANKA CHAHAR CHOUDHARY Bigg Boss 16 Dunki Shah Rukh Khan Taapsee Pannu Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 17:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Aupama tops the shows followed by GHKKPM, YRKKG, Imlie, and Pandya Store
MUMBAI:The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav wants Abhir to know his real father is Abhimanyu, Akshara wants to hide it
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan comes out and supports Sumbul Touqeer Khan says “Come out as the winner of the show and then we shall meet”
MUMBAI: Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples, and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved...
Exclusive! Kaabil actor Rockey Raina roped in for movie Ground Zero
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Excel entertainment titled Ground Zero which has Emraan Hashmi in the leading role is...
Exclusive! Geeta Agarwal Sharma to be seen in Opium
MUMBAI: Many Bollywood actors are not concentrating more on doing content-driven films. Even actors who play supporting...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Kaabil actor Rockey Raina roped in for movie Ground Zero
Exclusive! Kaabil actor Rockey Raina roped in for movie Ground Zero

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Kaabil actor Rockey Raina roped in for movie Ground Zero
Exclusive! Kaabil actor Rockey Raina roped in for movie Ground Zero
Exclusive! Geeta Agarwal Sharma to be seen in Opium
Exclusive! Geeta Agarwal Sharma to be seen in Opium
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia creates history in the Bigg Boss house by achieving this milestone
Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar dances to 'Main Khiladi' on the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
"Pathan Kitna daravana lag raha hai" netizens on the new look of Shahrukh Khan in Jawan
“Pathaan kitna daravana lag raha hai” - netizens on Shah Rukh Khan’s new look in Jawan
Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada to have a Salman Khan connection; Read to know more
Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada to have a Salman Khan connection; Read to know more
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani gets postponed; is South biggie Ponniyin Selvan 2 the reason?
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani gets postponed; is South biggie Ponniyin Selvan 2 the reason?