Here is what you need to know about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in the movie Dunki

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been winning the hearts of the fans in her recent stint in the game show Bigg Boss 16. Ever since the actress went inside the house, she has been the talk of the town for her beautiful game. As we have seen that some projects are being offered to the contestants inside the house from television and Bollywood industries. We had earlier informed that actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary would be seen in an upcoming movie titled ‘Dunki’, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role.

This news about actress Priyanka being a part of the movie ‘Dunki’ has been grabbing the attention of the fans. They are all very excited about this news and are looking forward to each and every detail of her character. Having said that, there are some reports going around regarding her character in the movie.

ALSO READ – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani gets postponed; is South biggie Ponniyin Selvan 2 the reason?

Reports say that Dunki is a two heroine movie, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be playing one of the leading actresses of the movie. Priyanka will be seen playing a character opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and her character will be seen in the first half of the movie.

Indeed, this news has brought a wave of happiness amongst all Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fans. No doubt, it is always a treat to watch the actress in her projects, and we look forward to seeing what she has to offer with this upcoming movie . It is always a treat to watch the actress defining her craft on screen.

How excited are you to see the actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the movie Dunki? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ- Exclusive! Wanted and Tarzan actor Harry Josh roped in for Khichdi 2