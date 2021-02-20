Here is when Sidharth and Kiara starrer much awaited Shershaah will release

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer movie Shershaah is been talk of the town ever since the project was announced the fans are eagerly waiting for the further announcement of the project as they cannot keep calm to see their fav stars in a avatar, and finally the wait is over as he Government allows 100% occupancy in theatres post unlock, the filmmakers are in que to book the best dates for their movies.

And so, the makers of the movie Shershaah also booked the dates, The film will hit the theatres on July 2. Shershaah is directed by Captain Vishnu Varadhan and is based on the real-life story of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra.

Announcing the new release date of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "SIDHARTH MALHOTRA - KIARA ADVANI: #SHERSHAAH RELEASE DATE... #Shershaah - the story of #Kargil war hero #VikramBatra, #PVC - to release on 2 July 2021... Stars #SidharthMalhotra and #KiaraAdvani... Directed by Vishnu Varadhan."

#Shershaah is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2021

Karan Johar also shared the release date of the film on Instagram. He wrote, "The larger than life untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is ready to be unravelled on the big screens. We’re honoured to be showing this journey - #Shershaah in cinemas on 2nd July, 2021, starring Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan. See you at the movies!"

Talking about Shershaah, the movie is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi.

