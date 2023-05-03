Here is why Anubhav Sinha shot 'Bheed' in black and white

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who entertained the audience with his movies like 'Ra.One', 'Tum Bin', 'Dus', 'Thappad', is all set to come up with his next intriguing project 'Bheed' which will depict the problems faced by common people during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 15:02
movie_image: 
Here is why Anubhav Sinha shot 'Bheed' in black and white

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who entertained the audience with his movies like 'Ra.One', 'Tum Bin', 'Dus', 'Thappad', is all set to come up with his next intriguing project 'Bheed' which will depict the problems faced by common people during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.

The film focuses on social disparity and shows how the situation was similar to the Partition in 1947, and decided to shoot the film in black and white.

Talking about the reason behind shooting the film in black and white, he explained: "'Bheed' is a story of the most perilous times which changed everything for humanity. The key objective of shooting the film in black and white was to showcase how the visuals of the social disparity during India's Lockdown were strikingly similar to what people went through during the 1947 Partition."

The director went on about how through this film, he is going to show real stories of people losing their jobs and the lives of their family members because of the pandemic and lockdown.

"This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colours from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country," he added.

Producer Bhushan Kumar also mentioned that as the movie brings out the struggle of people, it was appropriate to shoot it in black and white.

"'Bheed' is a special film as it communicates the story of the toughest times people had to face just to reach their homes. It is a very important story and who better than Anubhav to direct it? The film has been shot in black and white as it depicts the struggle in our society that we often overlook. I'm glad that we are able to bring such an important story to our audiences with a unique cinematic experience," he shared.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Bheed' features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, and Dia Mirza. The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks. It also stars Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit. The film is all set for a theatrical release on March 24.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha who entertained the audience with his movies like 'Ra.One' 'Tum Bin' 'Dus' 'Thappad' It also stars Virendra Saxena Aditya Shrivastav Kritika Kamra and Karan Pandit. The film is all set for a theatrical release on March 24. TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 15:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Dharampatni: Pratiksha complains about her life; Ravi cancels his wedding with her
MUMBAI:Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dhara Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan...
Exclusive! Here's the reason that made Ayesha Singh respect her mother even more, deets inside.
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is an actress and model known for appearing in the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost (2016),...
Neil Bhoopalam: Fortunate to perform in stories where I get my creative kicks
MUMBAI:Known for playing different kinds of roles in films such as 'No One Killed Jessica', 'Shaitan', 'NH10', 'Ungli'...
SRK to shoot action sequence for a week during April-end for 'Tiger 3'
MUMBAI :  Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who returned with a bang with 'Pathaan' and charmed the audience with his...
Manav Gohil takes metro to work to avoid traffic, save time
MUMBAI:It is most important for popular TV actor Manav Gohil to reach his workplace, so he decided to commute by metro...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
SRK to shoot action sequence for a week during April-end for 'Tiger 3'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
SRK to shoot action sequence for a week during April-end for 'Tiger 3'
Sagarika Chatterjee
Seeing 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' trailer was like 'reliving' Sagarika Chatterjee's battle
Emergency
With 'Emergency' in post-production, Kangana back on sets of 'Chandramukhi 2'
Hrithik 'couldn't have been more charged, driven' working out for 'Fighter'
Hrithik 'couldn't have been more charged, driven' working out for 'Fighter'
'My personality is very boring': Ranbir opens up on his social media presence
'My personality is very boring': Ranbir opens up on his social media presence
Sukhbir reveals how he, Salman Khan came up with 'Billi Billi Akh'
Sukhbir reveals how he, Salman Khan came up with 'Billi Billi Akh'