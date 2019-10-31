News

Here is why Maanayata Dutt’s schedule is packed!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Oct 2019 08:07 PM

MUMBAI: Maanayata Dutt is one of the most exceptional producers and a perfect mother at the same time whose latest film 'Baba' was screened at the Golden Globes recently. Now, we know the secret behind why her schedule has been so packed.

After receiving a lot of love for the gripping storyline of 'Baba', we had got to know that she is looking after the line up of her future films under her banner.

We can guess that a working mother and a hands-on producer like Maanayata Dutt will be giving a surprise by announcing her next!

Fans wait for her next announcement. We can just think that how can one play the role of a mother and a producer at the same time and Maanayata every time proves herself by giving such films to our industry.

Besides running a production house, Maanayata also writes and does art.

