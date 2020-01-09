Here is why Sunny Singh signed up for ‘Jai Mummy Di’. Find Out!

MUMBAI: With his release ‘Jai Mummy Di’ inching closer, actor Sunny Singh has some beans to spill about the reason why he signed the film. The mom-com has soared immense excitement amongst the audience with all the recent outings. Coming to our screens with Luv Ranjan’s next. Sunny is surely on a high with back to back projects.

Sunny Singh recently, opened up about the reason for choosing this film and said, "Luv sir called me one day and told me to come to the office. I heard the concept and said thank you so much and I think, this is the second solo. I was very happy with the concept as I have lived this life somewhere and I am really thankful to Luv sir. I was surprised seeing Sonalli as my co-actor, I knew I would be with someone known and I was very happy. Then it was a reading through and we shot the film and here we are!".

In his next, we get to see Sunny is a fresh avatar after the massive success of Ujda Chaman. The recently released songs from the movie, Jai Mummy Di, starring the lead pair have already made it to the chartbusters namely, Daryaganj, Lamborghini, Mummy nu pasand.

Actor Sunny Singh’s recent film ‘Ujda Chaman’ created an uproar amongst the audience for the actor’s impressive acting skills and brave choice of script. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh also did a guest appearance in friend Kartik Aaryan’s film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’.

Sunny's immense talent and prolific on-screen presence have created a rage among the viewers and the viewers are demanding more. On the work front, Sunny Singh will next be seen in Jai Mummy Di which will hit the screens on 17th January 2020.