Here is why Twitterati is apologizing to Hrithik Roshan and the reason is Kangana Ranaut, READ MORE

04 Dec 2020 02:42 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: There has been the war of words on social media between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh, with regards to the farmer’s protest in Punjab. Kangana, who has been expressing her harsh views and commenting on the ongoing protests, got into a mega spat with Dosanjh.

Well, it's because after seeing Ranaut's poor remarks on the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' and calling  Dosanjh a pet of filmmaker Karana Johar, certain Twitter users decided to apologize to Hrithik Roshan who was allegedly dating Ranaut once upon a time.

There are several reasons why Twitter users feel they need to apologize to Hrithik Roshan. First, for putting up with someone like Kangana Ranaut, and second for largely believing Kangana over the megastar.

Well what are your views on these tweets and the virtual fight between Kangana and Diljit Dosanjh, do let us know in the comment section below.

