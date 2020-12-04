Here is why Twitterati is apologizing to Hrithik Roshan and the reason is Kangana Ranaut, READ MORE

MUMBAI: There has been the war of words on social media between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh, with regards to the farmer’s protest in Punjab. Kangana, who has been expressing her harsh views and commenting on the ongoing protests, got into a mega spat with Dosanjh.

Well, it's because after seeing Ranaut's poor remarks on the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' and calling Dosanjh a pet of filmmaker Karana Johar, certain Twitter users decided to apologize to Hrithik Roshan who was allegedly dating Ranaut once upon a time.

There are several reasons why Twitter users feel they need to apologize to Hrithik Roshan. First, for putting up with someone like Kangana Ranaut, and second for largely believing Kangana over the megastar.

Discover people apologizing to Hrithik Roshan below.

NATION OWES AN APOLOGY TO HRITHIK ROSHAN.



RT if you agree. — Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) December 3, 2020

I feel sorry for Hrithik Roshan. Imagine this guy had to tolerate her. — aakash mehrotra (@aakashmehrotra) December 3, 2020

We as a nation owe an apology to Hritikh Roshan. — Gaurav Probir Pramanik(@gauravpramanik) April 16, 2020

India owes hrithik an apology, just in these gew lines he presented 3 strong proofs, 2 material , 1 logical, his passport+his emails that he gave 2 the police & the fact that in d u years alleged affair no 1 photographer caught them, no trace in hotel, she has no photos! https://t.co/ls9SpxQj9o — mawaheb kahouach (@momokch) April 18, 2020

Well what are your views on these tweets and the virtual fight between Kangana and Diljit Dosanjh, do let us know in the comment section below.

