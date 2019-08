Sunny Deol's elder son Karan Deol is all set to make his debut on the sliver screen with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which is helmed by his father and also sees Sahher Bambba make her debut.

Sunny who is known for packing a punch on the big screen is a huge fan of Slvyster Stallone and is extremely fond of his work. And one of his favourite Stallone film is Rocky.

So when Karan was born, Sunny decided to call him Rocky and that became his nick name at home.

Now isn't that interesting!