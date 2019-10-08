News

Here's how Shaad Randhawa is prepping up for 'Mumbai Saga'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Oct 2019 11:45 AM

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor Shaad Randhawa is preparing hard for his role in the multi-starrer gangster drama "Mumbai Saga".

"The role required me to bulk up, so I have been working on that. Also I have grown my hair for the role. I have intently listened to my director Sanjay Sir about gangsters and their world as he has tremendous knowledge on the world and has read innumerable books on the same," Shaad said.

"Mumbai Saga" is being directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film is set in the 1980s and 1990s.

It stars John Abraham, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty in key roles.

Shaad will be seen playing the role of a gangster named Jagannath who is a part of Amartya's gang (John Abraham).

"Doing Sanjay Sir's film has been on my bucket list ever since I aspired to be an actor. I was his fan since 'Aatish' and my dream has finally become a reality with 'Mumbai Saga'," he added.

The film is is slated to release on June 19, 2020

IANS

past seven days