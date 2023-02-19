Here's how Shah Rukh Khan perfected that stammer in 'Darr'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has talked about how he perfected his stammer in the 1993 film 'Darr' and revealed how he used to bounce off crazy ideas to nail his villainous act in the Yash Chopra blockbuster.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/19/2023 - 08:15
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has talked about how he perfected his stammer in the 1993 film 'Darr' and revealed how he used to bounce off crazy ideas to nail his villainous act in the Yash Chopra blockbuster.

SRK, on the docu-series 'The Romantics', said: "I had a classmate who had a stammer and then we did some little study, some BBC documentary where they talked about that people's minds become aware to one sound, and it's like a sharp current."

"So, you can't say the word because you become aware of a sound. Let's make him aware of the woman he loves the most, her name. So, I only stammer on the word Kiran. It was just for that one word because he's so aware of her."

He added: "I had some really fantastically stupid ideas, like I remember once going to Adi and saying, can I make this phone call hanging upside down? Adi said 'Dad won't allow that.' Sometimes he would come and tell me that listen I think dad is not going to take a close up of this."

"I think you did very well. So, you suggest, if I do it, he'll turn me down. So, we were like the filters who kind of help each other with Yash Ji."

'The Romantics' has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated film-maker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.

SOURCE -IANS

 

