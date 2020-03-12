Here's how the Coronavirus outbreak is impacting the entertainment industry 

MUMBAI: Amidst the global outbreak of the Coronavirus, the entertainment industry has taken a hit. Several movies including the upcoming James Bond movie are being pushed back from their intended release dates and movies like Baaghi 3 are seeing an impact on their box office collections.

Even though the movie opened as the highest collecting movie of 2020 with 17.06 crores, without the impact of external factors like the coronavirus causing theatres to shut down and people being urged to avoid going to public places, the initial projections for the movie's opening day collections were around 26-28 crores.

Where movies are being pushed back due to the outbreak, Baaghi 3 is performing phenomenally at the global box office and has collected around 20 crores but in the absence of the Covid-19 outbreak, the movie would have likely collected over 150 crores.

Trade projections suggest that big ticket films like Baaghi 3 and Rohit Shettty's Sooryavanshi are likely to see a 15-20 percent impact on their collections and small ticket films like Angrezi Medium will see a higher impact of upto 25-30 percent.