News

Here's how the Coronavirus outbreak is impacting the entertainment industry 

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Mar 2020 03:42 PM

MUMBAI: Amidst the global outbreak of the Coronavirus, the entertainment industry has taken a hit. Several movies including the upcoming James Bond movie are being pushed back from their intended release dates and movies like Baaghi 3 are seeing an impact on their box office collections. 

Even though the movie opened as the highest collecting movie of 2020 with 17.06 crores, without the impact of external factors like the coronavirus causing theatres to shut down and people being urged to avoid going to public places, the initial projections for the movie's opening day collections were around 26-28 crores.

Where movies are being pushed back due to the outbreak, Baaghi 3 is performing phenomenally at the global box office and has collected around 20 crores but in the absence of the Covid-19 outbreak, the movie would have likely collected over 150 crores. 

Trade projections suggest that big ticket films like Baaghi 3 and Rohit Shettty's Sooryavanshi are likely to see a 15-20 percent impact on their collections and small ticket films like Angrezi Medium will see a higher impact of upto 25-30 percent.

Tags James Bond Baaghi 3 box office Rohit Shettty Sooryavanshi Angrezi Medium Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
12 Mar 2020 02:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Naagin 4 | OMG! Brinda fails to poison Dev
On Location: Naagin 4 | OMG! Brinda fails to... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
12 Mar 2020 02:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Maahi Vij lashes out on social media and Twitterat’s, as they bring her baby into petty issues
Maahi Vij lashes out on social media and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here