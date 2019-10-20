News

Here's how Yami Gautam prepared for 'Bala'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Oct 2019 02:15 PM

Mumbai:  Actress Yami Gautam, who will be seen playing a Tik Tok star in the upcoming film "Bala", feels the video sharing application has helped her a lot in improvising her character.

While preparing for the role, Yami created a personal account on the Tik Tok app.

She said: "It is important that people come and watch my character in the film and not the person who I am. I invested wholeheartedly in absorbing every shade of this character so that people are drawn to her. I wanted to nail every nuance -- from her nazakat to the small town diction.

"Watching Tik Tok videos helped me with the groundwork. Of course, the graph of character is different, but I felt the first round of learning came from being on the app. It was an important process for me."

Directed by Amar Kaushik, "Bala" also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

The film narrates the plight of a young man who suffers from premature balding, being essayed by Ayushmann.

"Bala" is scheduled to release on November 7.

Source: IANS

Tags > Yami Gautam, prepared, Bala, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Gul Panag: Can't...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Kartik Aaryan on marriage...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Nikhita Gandhi's...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Akshay Kumar on '...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Arjun Kapoor: I've...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Anubhav Sinha: Don't...

Recent Video
18 Oct 2019 08:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Who do you think would leave the Bigg Boss 13 house this week?
Who do you think would leave the Bigg Boss 13... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
18 Oct 2019 07:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka gets associated with a noble cause
Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma of Yeh... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava

past seven days